East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 12/20/2019
Basta FridayWeekly Save Chelsea from Torture and Death Vigil&Music
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 20
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Authororion the elder
Location Details
Fruitvale &MacArthur oakland 94602
RAIN CANCILLS CALL 510 459 6642 OR TEXT OK

BASTA! WE CAN SAVE CHELSEA MANNING AND
JULIAN ASSANGE FROM TORTURE/DEATH ​

Please join our 4pm friday vigils MacArthur&Fruitvale Oak Ca. We can help you start your own
also sign up for our emails and alerts at: https://bayaction2freeassange.org
and watch the INCREDABLE “SHOWTIMES”doc. “XYChelsea free @
https://archive.org/details/XYChelsea

The Main Stream Media (MSM) is so full of lies, it’s got the masses
confused!! There are only a few places we can get the truth.Chelsea and
Julian were two of the most important WHISTLE BLOWERS to tell the truth
about USA’s illegal, immoral WARS. USA is one of the largest TERRORIST
countries in history, killing, wounding, and forcing emigration on millions (did
you know there are 65 million migrants?) all over the world!!

Saving Chelsea and Julian is EXTREMELY IMPORTANT!! To the
Working class and it’s Allies.They told us the truth about the wars! And all the
NEW MacArthyism (phony Russia Gate conspiracy led by the New York Times)
is blaming Julian for being a puppet of Russia. So much of all our issues stem
from the honesty of Chelsea Julian!! and Wekileaks.org
Please write letters to Chelsea (only hand written and no post cards or
pictures, or anything written on the outside of the letter) Write to: Chelsea
Elizabeth Manning, William Truesdale Adult Detention Center, 2001 Mill Road,
Alexandria Va. 22314. Also write julian writejulian.com
twitter feeds - @xychelsea,@defendassange

- Real News Network – “Federal judge continues Chelsea Manning’s
confinement and $1000/day fine” https://youtub.be/qjywz_U_x1c - The
--Jimmy Dore Show – “Chelsea Manning jailed again
https://youtu.be/bTqVNKXZYAY (89,000 hits)
- Chelsea Manning 2min “AbolishIce”https://youtu.be/R7qpQGGQqa8
---”Chelsea & Julian are our Worki​ ng Class ​ Heroes” Forum gg&Orion sing
Eminent Activist and Educator Jerold Smith speaks.
https://youtu.be/-atFU5TUcRk
--- Chelsea’s scathing 7 page letter to the judge about the history of
the SECRET GRAND JURIES: -
https://www.aaronswartzday.org/chelsea-manning-letter
For more event information: https://youtu.be/atFUSTUcRk
For more event information: https://youtu.be/-atFU5TUcRk

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 3:42 PM
