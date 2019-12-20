



BASTA! WE CAN SAVE CHELSEA MANNING AND

JULIAN ASSANGE FROM TORTURE/DEATH ​



Please join our 4pm friday vigils MacArthur&Fruitvale Oak Ca. We can help you start your own

also sign up for our emails and alerts at:

and watch the INCREDABLE “SHOWTIMES”doc. “XYChelsea free @

https://archive.org/details/XYChelsea



The Main Stream Media (MSM) is so full of lies, it’s got the masses

confused!! There are only a few places we can get the truth.Chelsea and

Julian were two of the most important WHISTLE BLOWERS to tell the truth

about USA’s illegal, immoral WARS. USA is one of the largest TERRORIST

countries in history, killing, wounding, and forcing emigration on millions (did

you know there are 65 million migrants?) all over the world!!



Saving Chelsea and Julian is EXTREMELY IMPORTANT!! To the

Working class and it’s Allies.They told us the truth about the wars! And all the

NEW MacArthyism (phony Russia Gate conspiracy led by the New York Times)

is blaming Julian for being a puppet of Russia. So much of all our issues stem

from the honesty of Chelsea Julian!! and Wekileaks.org

Please write letters to Chelsea (only hand written and no post cards or

pictures, or anything written on the outside of the letter) Write to: Chelsea

Elizabeth Manning, William Truesdale Adult Detention Center, 2001 Mill Road,

Alexandria Va. 22314. Also write julian writejulian.com

twitter feeds - @xychelsea,@defendassange



- Real News Network – “Federal judge continues Chelsea Manning’s

confinement and $1000/day fine”

--Jimmy Dore Show – “Chelsea Manning jailed again



- Chelsea Manning 2min “AbolishIce”

---”Chelsea & Julian are our Worki​ ng Class ​ Heroes” Forum gg&Orion sing

Eminent Activist and Educator Jerold Smith speaks.

https://youtu.be/-atFU5TUcRk

--- Chelsea’s scathing 7 page letter to the judge about the history of

the SECRET GRAND JURIES: -

https://www.aaronswartzday.org/chelsea-manning-letter

For more event information:

