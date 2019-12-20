top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
River Otters on the Rise: Monitoring, Research and Results Presentation
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 09
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorLaguna de Santa Rosa Foundation
Location Details
Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
PRESENTATION: River Otters on the Rise: Monitoring, Research and Results in
the San Francisco Bay Area

SPEAKERS: Megan Isadore and Terence Carroll of River Otter Ecology Project

Date & Time: Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

TICKETS ($14): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-otters-on-the-rise-monitoring-research-and-results-registration-82092554039?aff=efbeventtix

Hosted by Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation and The River Otter Ecology Project

_____________________________________________________________

RIVER OTTERS

The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years.

Our community science-based project uses camera trapping and scat collection for genetic and bacterial analysis to answer some of our burning questions: where are the otters; how are they doing; what are the implications of the return of this apex aquatic predators; what is their ecosystem niche?

We’ll talk about our community science "Otter Spotter” program as well as results from our 225km stretch of Marin coast, river, reservoir and bay.

Please join us to see some of the rollicking reasons river otters make such excellent ambassadors for wetland restoration and watershed conservation.

Great videos from our camera traps will make you happy!
_____________________________________________________________

CANCELLATION POLICY: If you need to cancel, please notify us as soon as possible so that someone on the wait list may attend. Due to administrative costs, events that cost $20 and less are non-refundable (except in case of our cancelling for heavy rain or other extenuating circumstances, in which case we will issue full refunds). Thank you for your understanding and for your interest and support of our programs!
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 2:21 PM
