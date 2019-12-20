

the San Francisco Bay Area



SPEAKERS: Megan Isadore and Terence Carroll of River Otter Ecology Project



Date & Time: Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM



Location: Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401



TICKETS ($14):



Hosted by Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation and The River Otter Ecology Project



_____________________________________________________________



RIVER OTTERS



The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years.



Our community science-based project uses camera trapping and scat collection for genetic and bacterial analysis to answer some of our burning questions: where are the otters; how are they doing; what are the implications of the return of this apex aquatic predators; what is their ecosystem niche?



We’ll talk about our community science "Otter Spotter” program as well as results from our 225km stretch of Marin coast, river, reservoir and bay.



Please join us to see some of the rollicking reasons river otters make such excellent ambassadors for wetland restoration and watershed conservation.



Great videos from our camera traps will make you happy!

_____________________________________________________________



