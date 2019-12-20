From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 1/ 9/2020
|River Otters on the Rise: Monitoring, Research and Results Presentation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 09
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation
|Location Details
|Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
|
PRESENTATION: River Otters on the Rise: Monitoring, Research and Results in
the San Francisco Bay Area
SPEAKERS: Megan Isadore and Terence Carroll of River Otter Ecology Project
Date & Time: Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
TICKETS ($14): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-otters-on-the-rise-monitoring-research-and-results-registration-82092554039?aff=efbeventtix
Hosted by Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation and The River Otter Ecology Project
_____________________________________________________________
RIVER OTTERS
The River Otter Ecology Project has been monitoring and researching river otter recovery for seven years.
Our community science-based project uses camera trapping and scat collection for genetic and bacterial analysis to answer some of our burning questions: where are the otters; how are they doing; what are the implications of the return of this apex aquatic predators; what is their ecosystem niche?
We’ll talk about our community science "Otter Spotter” program as well as results from our 225km stretch of Marin coast, river, reservoir and bay.
Please join us to see some of the rollicking reasons river otters make such excellent ambassadors for wetland restoration and watershed conservation.
Great videos from our camera traps will make you happy!
_____________________________________________________________
CANCELLATION POLICY: If you need to cancel, please notify us as soon as possible so that someone on the wait list may attend. Due to administrative costs, events that cost $20 and less are non-refundable (except in case of our cancelling for heavy rain or other extenuating circumstances, in which case we will issue full refunds). Thank you for your understanding and for your interest and support of our programs!
For more event information: https://www.latest.facebook.com/events/729...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 2:21 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network