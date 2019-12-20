Israel is the only country in the world to automatically prosecute children in military courts that lack basic safeguards for a fair trial. From the moment of arrest, Palestinian children encounter ill-treatment and torture at the hands of Israeli forces. Three out of four experience physical violence during arrest or interrogation.



On April 30, 2019, U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-MN) introduced the Promoting Human Rights for Palestinian Children Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act also known as H.R. 2407, a bill prohibiting U.S. taxpayer funding for the military detention of children in any country, including Israel.



Come hear a panel of experts and activists who will give eye-witness accounts of their on-the-ground experiences in Israel/Palestine and discuss the importance of this piece of legislation.



Panelists: Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb, Sharif Zakout, Rev. John Anderson