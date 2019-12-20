top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 1/19/2020
2020 Citizens’ Climate Lobby Northern CA Regional Conference, Day 2
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 19
Time 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCitizens’ Climate Lobby
Location Details
Oakland Technical High School, 4351 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
2020 Citizens’ Climate Lobby Northern California Regional Conference

When: 2 Day Conference
Saturday, January 18th, 8:30am - 6:30 pm
Sunday, January 19th, 8:30-am - 12:30pm

Where: Oakland Technical High School, 4351 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611

You are invited to the annual Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) Northern California Regional Conference! CCL builds the political will for our elected representatives to take action on climate change.

Our Regional Conference is an opportunity for newcomers and experienced CCL members to gather to learn, practice skills, inspire each other, and strategize in moving our country toward climate solutions.

Rising temperatures, prolonged wildfire seasons, drought, flooding, and insect infestations are already impacting our communities, agriculture and outdoor recreation industries. The harm of inaction and the benefit of action have never been higher.

For more information, contact Heath Massey (massey.heath [at] gmail.com).
________________________________________________________________

WHO is INVITED?

Everyone is welcome, whether it’s your first CCL experience or you’re an experienced volunteer. You are welcome no matter where you're from. High school and college students are particularly encouraged to attend.

CONFERENCE PROGRAM

See a draft of the conference program at the link below. Note that the program may change, so check back to confirm details as the conference date approaches.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aU-31R123deeAB_XEWBYgvqMMjoLQY-P0hnNQYJ1228/edit
________________________________________________________________

TICKETS & REGISTRATION (Eventbrite link below):

Regular: $80

College/University students or under 25 years old: $10

High School student registration is free.

Ticket includes the conference and meals indicated in the agenda.

By registering for this event, you are giving Citizens' Climate Lobby and Citizens' Climate Education permission to send you email including information about CCL/CCE and how you can volunteer and support our work. You can unsubscribe at any time by emailing unsubscribe [at] citizensclimatelobby.org.

View our Privacy Policy here: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/privacy-policy/
________________________________________________________________

MINORS REGISTRATION (under 18):

If you are under the age of 18, or are registering for someone under 18, a signed permission slip must be completed to attend the conference.

Fill out and electronically submit permission slips here: https://app.hellosign.com/s/ALnp9v9g.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or chaperone (who must also be registered for the conference). Adults (18 years or older) may chaperone up to ten minors. Chaperones will not be turned away due to inability pay and can contact Sandra Liu (ccl2020youth [at] gmail.com) to request a fee reduction or a waiver.
________________________________________________________________

ACCOMMODATIONS

Housing during the conference can be arranged. If you need a place to stay or would like to offer your spare bedroom to someone from out of town, please visit the home-share page on CCL Community (get started here: https://community.citizensclimate.org/home).

If you have questions or need additional help with housing arrangements, please contact: Edgar Ross: edgarross360 [at] yahoo.com

TRANSPORTATION

Please consider using sustainable modes of transportation to the conference. Oakland Technical High School is very accessible via public transportation (a 12 minute walk from MacArthur BART and directly on the 51A bus line that runs on Broadway. The 12, 57 and 6 lines also run nearby). Bike parking is available on site or there is a Bay Wheels bike share stand right on 45th at Broadway.

Interested in carpooling to the conference? Go to: https://www.groupcarpool.com/t/e6ofny

Limited parking is available on the campus (see site map) and street parking is also an option.
________________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-profit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change.

Our consistently respectful, nonpartisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad, sustainable foundation for climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations. By building upon shared values rather than partisan divides, and empowering our supporters to work in keeping with the concerns of their local communities, we work towards the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions.
sm_citizens_climate_lobby.jpg
original image (1522x1165)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-citizens...

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 12:42 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code