East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|2020 Citizens’ Climate Lobby Northern California Regional Conference
|Date
|Saturday January 18
|Time
|8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Citizens’ Climate Lobby
|Location Details
|Oakland Technical High School, 4351 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
|
2020 Citizens’ Climate Lobby Northern California Regional Conference
When: 2 Day Conference
Saturday, January 18th, 8:30am - 6:30 pm
Sunday, January 19th, 8:30-am - 12:30pm
Where: Oakland Technical High School, 4351 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
You are invited to the annual Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) Northern California Regional Conference! CCL builds the political will for our elected representatives to take action on climate change.
Our Regional Conference is an opportunity for newcomers and experienced CCL members to gather to learn, practice skills, inspire each other, and strategize in moving our country toward climate solutions.
Rising temperatures, prolonged wildfire seasons, drought, flooding, and insect infestations are already impacting our communities, agriculture and outdoor recreation industries. The harm of inaction and the benefit of action have never been higher.
For more information, contact Heath Massey (massey.heath [at] gmail.com).
________________________________________________________________
WHO is INVITED?
Everyone is welcome, whether it’s your first CCL experience or you’re an experienced volunteer. You are welcome no matter where you're from. High school and college students are particularly encouraged to attend.
CONFERENCE PROGRAM
See a draft of the conference program at the link below. Note that the program may change, so check back to confirm details as the conference date approaches.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aU-31R123deeAB_XEWBYgvqMMjoLQY-P0hnNQYJ1228/edit
________________________________________________________________
TICKETS & REGISTRATION (Eventbrite link below):
Regular: $80
College/University students or under 25 years old: $10
High School student registration is free.
Ticket includes the conference and meals indicated in the agenda.
By registering for this event, you are giving Citizens' Climate Lobby and Citizens' Climate Education permission to send you email including information about CCL/CCE and how you can volunteer and support our work. You can unsubscribe at any time by emailing unsubscribe [at] citizensclimatelobby.org.
View our Privacy Policy here: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/privacy-policy/
________________________________________________________________
MINORS REGISTRATION (under 18):
If you are under the age of 18, or are registering for someone under 18, a signed permission slip must be completed to attend the conference.
Fill out and electronically submit permission slips here: https://app.hellosign.com/s/ALnp9v9g.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or chaperone (who must also be registered for the conference). Adults (18 years or older) may chaperone up to ten minors. Chaperones will not be turned away due to inability pay and can contact Sandra Liu (ccl2020youth [at] gmail.com) to request a fee reduction or a waiver.
________________________________________________________________
ACCOMMODATIONS
Housing during the conference can be arranged. If you need a place to stay or would like to offer your spare bedroom to someone from out of town, please visit the home-share page on CCL Community (get started here: https://community.citizensclimate.org/home).
If you have questions or need additional help with housing arrangements, please contact: Edgar Ross: edgarross360 [at] yahoo.com
TRANSPORTATION
Please consider using sustainable modes of transportation to the conference. Oakland Technical High School is very accessible via public transportation (a 12 minute walk from MacArthur BART and directly on the 51A bus line that runs on Broadway. The 12, 57 and 6 lines also run nearby). Bike parking is available on site or there is a Bay Wheels bike share stand right on 45th at Broadway.
Interested in carpooling to the conference? Go to: https://www.groupcarpool.com/t/e6ofny
Limited parking is available on the campus (see site map) and street parking is also an option.
________________________________________________________________
ABOUT: Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-profit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change.
Our consistently respectful, nonpartisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad, sustainable foundation for climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations. By building upon shared values rather than partisan divides, and empowering our supporters to work in keeping with the concerns of their local communities, we work towards the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-citizens...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 12:36 PM
