|Rise Up Singing Holiday Potluck
|Date
|Saturday December 28
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Karen Kaplan
|kaplanks [at] hotmail.com
|Phone
|(831)335-3342
|Location Details
|
Avalon Visions
2815 Porter Street, Soquel, CA 95073
|
Saturday, December 28, 6-9 PM
Rise Up Singing Holiday Potluck
at Avalon Visions
2815 Porter Street, Soquel
Free Event / Donations Appreciated
Please bring healthy food to share.
Bring "Rise Up Singing" and “Rise Again” songbooks & instruments. (optional)
For more info. contact:
Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon), kaplanks [at] hotmail.com
Larry Joba: (831) 426-0567, LarryJoba [at] aol.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 12:13 PM
