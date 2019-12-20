



Date and Time: Tue, February 4, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Location: Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019



Doors open at 6:00 PM. Program begins at 6:30 PM. Light refreshments will be served.



In this presentation, Dr. Mark Levine, from the Lawrence Berkeley Lab, will show that the effects of climate change are not only a longer-term problem but in fact are already evident today, including increases in the frequency of intense weather-related events such as hurricanes, floods, fires and droughts. He will show why a 1˚C average global temperature increase causes such large impacts. He will also provide evidence that will disprove many statements made by climate change deniers.



Looking to the future, Dr. Levine will focus on the adverse climatic events that are likely to take place if greenhouse gas emissions are not dramatically curtailed. Finally, he will discuss the degree to which greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced to avoid the worst aspects of climate change and review the most the effective approaches to lowering those emissions.



ABOUT: Mark D. Levine, PhD



Dr. Levine has been a Senior Staff Scientist at Lawrence Berkeley Lab for the past 40 years. He is also Founder of the China Energy Group and a consultant to the California-China Climate Institute at UC Berkeley, a group launched by Jerry Brown in partnership with China’s top climate change official, Xie Zhenhua, and Tsinghua University.



