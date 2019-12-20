Buffy Sainte Marie described the genocide, slavery, murder and rape of Indigenous Peoples, that the kings and queens, military, churches and banks are responsible for, speaking with AIM West's Tony Gonzales, during the 50th Anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz.

Buffy Sainte Marie: Truthtelling Indigenous GenocideArticle by Brenda NorrellCensored NewsSAN FRANCISCO -- Buffy Sainte Marie says the truth must be told of the genocide of Indigenous Peoples, with the facts of the murder, slavery and rape that European kings and queens, military, churches and banks are responsible for."It was bad leadership. Bad leadership comes and goes, but in Europe it was institutionalized," Buffy said, speaking during an interview at her concert, as the 50th Anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz here."It was money. It was exactly the same as it is now."Speaking with Tony Gonzales, director of AIM West, Buffy said there must be truth, before there can be reconciliation. It must be given without wounding, hurting, or even getting even."You have to give people the truth, but you have to do it in a healing way. You can't use it as a club." She said the truth should not be an insult to people. Truth and reconciliation should be given to people in a way that they can handle."Learn what you are talking about, and give it to people in a way that is healing for all of us."Buffy described the Truth and Reconciliation efforts in Canada. It took 50 years to come about in Canada."Indian people in the U.S. are more oppressed than you know.""The farther south you go in the Americas, the harder it gets for Indian people."Speaking of the book, The Other Slavery, she said of the slavery of Indian people, "It was systematic and deliberate." She said people want to blame what happened to Indian people -- when they became poor, homeless, landless and their health was destroyed -- on measles outbreaks and other things, but that was not the case."It wasn't the measles, it was frick'en slavery.""It was hundreds of thousands of Native American people being shipped to the stock markets" of the Philippines, Europe, Middle East and around the world. She points out that the Doctrine of Discovery made it legal for explores to kill and enslave Indian people.Continue reading this article at Censored News:Tony Gonzales, director of AIM West, interviewed Buffy Sainte Marie in San Francisco for his television program 'Eagle and Condor,' on Bay Area Video Coalition, San Francisco Commons 29.sfc.tv aired on Sundays each week 4 to 5 pm. Buffy performed during November as the 50th Anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz was underway. Screenshot by Censored News.Article copyright Brenda Norrell