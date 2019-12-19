top
Memorial to Remember Those Who Died on Our Streets
Date Saturday December 21
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Emailkeith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Phone5757703377
Location Details
Outside the Downtown Post Office at Front and Water Streets in Santa Cruz
REST IN POWER

JOIN US AT THE MEMORIAL FOR THOSE WHO DIED
ON OUR STREETS

Saturday, December 21, 2019
4-6 p.m.

Outside the downtown Post Office
at Front and Water Streets

Homeless Unions across America are holding these memorials on the longest night of the year.

HELP END THE DEATHS

Support the Next Survivor-Run Camp Phoenix !
Stop Seizing Tents, Blankets, & Survival Gear
Respect the Boise v. Martin Decision
Occupy Life-Saving Vacant Buildings
& Unused Camping Areas
Support the right to Emergency Sheltering-in-Place
Donate tents, blankets, and tarps

The Santa Cruz Homeless Union
831-431-7766 
sm_416_700_memorial.jpg
original image (416x700)
For more event information: http://foodnotbombs.net

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 19th, 2019 2:43 PM
§Sleeping outside after the Ross Camp Eviction
by Keith McHenry Thursday Dec 19th, 2019 2:43 PM
164_200_god_bless_america.jpg
http://foodnotbombs.net
§More people risking their lives after being evicted from Ross Camp
by Keith McHenry Thursday Dec 19th, 2019 2:43 PM
sm_water_street_homeless_1.jpg
original image (720x960)
http://foodnotbombs.net
