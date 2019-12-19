From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Memorial to Remember Those Who Died on Our Streets
|Date
|Saturday December 21
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Keith McHenry
|keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
|Phone
|5757703377
|Location Details
|Outside the Downtown Post Office at Front and Water Streets in Santa Cruz
|
REST IN POWER
JOIN US AT THE MEMORIAL FOR THOSE WHO DIED
ON OUR STREETS
Saturday, December 21, 2019
4-6 p.m.
Outside the downtown Post Office
at Front and Water Streets
Homeless Unions across America are holding these memorials on the longest night of the year.
HELP END THE DEATHS
Support the Next Survivor-Run Camp Phoenix !
Stop Seizing Tents, Blankets, & Survival Gear
Respect the Boise v. Martin Decision
Occupy Life-Saving Vacant Buildings
& Unused Camping Areas
Support the right to Emergency Sheltering-in-Place
Donate tents, blankets, and tarps
The Santa Cruz Homeless Union
831-431-7766
For more event information: http://foodnotbombs.net
