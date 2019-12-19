REST IN POWER



JOIN US AT THE MEMORIAL FOR THOSE WHO DIED

ON OUR STREETS



Saturday, December 21, 2019

4-6 p.m.



Outside the downtown Post Office

at Front and Water Streets



Homeless Unions across America are holding these memorials on the longest night of the year.



HELP END THE DEATHS



Support the Next Survivor-Run Camp Phoenix !

Stop Seizing Tents, Blankets, & Survival Gear

Respect the Boise v. Martin Decision

Occupy Life-Saving Vacant Buildings

& Unused Camping Areas

Support the right to Emergency Sheltering-in-Place

Donate tents, blankets, and tarps



The Santa Cruz Homeless Union

831-431-7766

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 19th, 2019 2:43 PM