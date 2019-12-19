WorkWeek interviews IAM Legislative staff member Matt Mckinnon and LCLAA Sacramento Al Rojas about the effect of UMCA NAFTA 2.0 on working people in the US and Mexico. It is being supported by Trump, National Chamber of Commerce, Pelosi and most Democrats as well as AFL-CIO president Trumpka and the UAW, USWA and most unions.

Matt Mckinnon with the IAM Legislative Department and Al Rojas, the co-founder of the UFWA and with LCLAA Sacramento talk about the proposed trade agreement USMCA which has also been called NAFTA 2.0 by the Washington Post and other media.Mckinnon discusses how the NAFTA trade agreement escalated the outsourcing of worker jobs in the United States and the dangers of the USMCA to continued outsourcing.Al Rojas discusses the effect of NAFTA in Mexico and also why he is opposed to USMCA.They also discuss why the AFL-CIO Richard Trumka is supporting USMCA and most unions in the United States.This interview was done by KPFA WorkWeek Steve Zeltzer on 12/17/19.Additional media:IAM On USMCAWorkWeek RadioThe Crisis, Unions, USMCA,The Democrats & Labor In Mexico & The USAl Rojas Co-founder of UFWA & LCLAAAl Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA and with LCLAA Sacramento discusses the crisis in labor both in Mexico and the United States including the NAFTA 2.0 or USMCA.He discusses capitalism in the United States and the exploitation of workers on both sides of the border of the United States and Mexico including the farmworkers in Baja who work for Driscolls and the 39,000 workers at VW in Puebla. Only 8,000 of 39,000 work for VW and 31,000 work for subcontractors at slave labor wages.He also looks at the role of business unionism and the corporatization of the UFWA including its role in supporting the guest worker program so workers from Mexico will be forced to pay labor fees to the union during their work in the United States as indentured workers.He also looks at the role of the Democratic party in controlling and manipulating the labor movement for a corporate-controlled agenda and discusses the need for a labor party in the United States to represent working people.This presentation was made on 12/14/19 in San Francisco at a meeting to build solidarity with Chilean and Bolivian workers and people.Additional media:Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov With Al RojasTrouble In The Union Movement & The Attacks On Indiginous, Latino & Mexican Workers Al RojasThe Fight For San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At ILWU Local 10Al Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO ConventionProduction of Labor Video Project