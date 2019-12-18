top
Group Discussion: The Christian Church and Marxism.
Date Sunday December 22
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorEugene Ruyle
NPML, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Group Discussion: Christian Church and Marxism
On the eve of one of the holiest festivals of the Christian calendar we take a materialist and dialectical look at this influential religious denomination. Our topic will be introduced by ICSS member Richard Fallenbaum.

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 – 10:30am-12:30pm
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
