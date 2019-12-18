Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Group Discussion: Christian Church and Marxism

On the eve of one of the holiest festivals of the Christian calendar we take a materialist and dialectical look at this influential religious denomination. Our topic will be introduced by ICSS member Richard Fallenbaum.



Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 – 10:30am-12:30pm

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

