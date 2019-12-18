



Wheelchair accessible The award winning duo Emma’s Revolution (Pat Humphries & Sandy O) are joining forces with Rise Up Singing creator Annie Patterson to sing songs of resilience in a concert in the spirit of Pete Seeger.Many people around the world have used the centennial of Pete's birth this year as a chance to rededicate themselves to peace & justice - things Pete & Toshi Seeger spent their lives working on. As part of this Seeger celebration Annie performed a series of concerts with Pat and Sandy in New England last spring.Annie, Pat & Sandy will lead songs out of our new Seeger singalong songbook If I Had a Hammer during a portion of the concert - as well as performing other songs that build resilience, hope, and work for justice. You can order a copy of If I Had a Hammer now with your ticket for pickup at the concert - or borrow or buy one on the evening of. Sponsored by the BFUU Music CommitteeYou can buy tickets for $20 now at https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/songs-resilience-berkeley or at the door for a suggested donation of $25. No one turned away for lack of funds.Wheelchair accessible For more event information: https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/songs...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 5:01 PM