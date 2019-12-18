From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 1/25/2020
|Songs of Resilience: Emma’s Revolution With Annie Patterson
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 25
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Susan Mashiyama
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|
The award winning duo Emma’s Revolution (Pat Humphries & Sandy O) are joining forces with Rise Up Singing creator Annie Patterson to sing songs of resilience in a concert in the spirit of Pete Seeger.
Many people around the world have used the centennial of Pete's birth this year as a chance to rededicate themselves to peace & justice - things Pete & Toshi Seeger spent their lives working on. As part of this Seeger celebration Annie performed a series of concerts with Pat and Sandy in New England last spring.
Annie, Pat & Sandy will lead songs out of our new Seeger singalong songbook If I Had a Hammer during a portion of the concert - as well as performing other songs that build resilience, hope, and work for justice. You can order a copy of If I Had a Hammer now with your ticket for pickup at the concert - or borrow or buy one on the evening of. Sponsored by the BFUU Music Committee
You can buy tickets for $20 now at https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/songs-resilience-berkeley or at the door for a suggested donation of $25. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible
For more event information: https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/songs...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 5:01 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network