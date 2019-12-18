From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

WorkWeek On USMCA NAFTA 2.0 USMCA With UE Kari Thompson by WorkWeek

Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 10:13 AM WorkWeek interviews UE International Strategies director Kari Thompson about United States Mexico Canada USMCS trade agreement which is known as NAFTA 2.0 by the Washington Post and other corporate media. She discusses how it will continue the anti-labor policies of corporate America both in the US and Mexico. The agreement is supported by Trump, the US corporations and billionaires, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats along with AFL-CIO president Trumpka along with all US unions except the IAM and UE.





Thomson discusses the history of the UE and it's work internationally to link up US workers with workers abroad. She also discusses how the agreement will continue to harm not only

workers on both sides of the border but threaten the climate and environmental protection.

Only the IAM Machinists and the United Electrical Workers are opposed to this corporate trade agreement.



The interview was done by WorkWeek's host Steve Zeltzer.



Additional media:



UE We’re still waiting for a trade deal that benefits working people

https://www.ueunion.org/political-action/2019/still-waiting-for-a-trade-deal-that-benefits-working-pe



Production of WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and the entire leadership of the. Democrats are supporting this pro-boss corporate trade agreement that will continue to harm workers in the US and Mexico.

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumpka supports this corporate trade agreement USMCA which continues the exploitation of workers on both sides of the border. He is supported by the UAW, USW and CWA in the AFL-CIO.