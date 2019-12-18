top
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek On USMCA NAFTA 2.0 USMCA With UE Kari Thompson
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 10:13 AM
WorkWeek interviews UE International Strategies director Kari Thompson about United States Mexico Canada USMCS trade agreement which is known as NAFTA 2.0 by the Washington Post and other corporate media. She discusses how it will continue the anti-labor policies of corporate America both in the US and Mexico. The agreement is supported by Trump, the US corporations and billionaires, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats along with AFL-CIO president Trumpka along with all US unions except the IAM and UE.
trump_usmca.jpeg
UE Director of International Strategies Kari Thomson is interviewed about the USMCA which has also been called NAFTA 2.0 by the Washington Post and other corporate media.

Thomson discusses the history of the UE and it's work internationally to link up US workers with workers abroad. She also discusses how the agreement will continue to harm not only
workers on both sides of the border but threaten the climate and environmental protection.
Only the IAM Machinists and the United Electrical Workers are opposed to this corporate trade agreement.

The interview was done by WorkWeek's host Steve Zeltzer.

Additional media:

UE We’re still waiting for a trade deal that benefits working people
https://www.ueunion.org/political-action/2019/still-waiting-for-a-trade-deal-that-benefits-working-pe

Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-12-17...
§Nancy Pelosi and Demo Leadership Back Corporate USMCA Agreement
by WorkWeek Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 10:13 AM
sm_pelosi_usmca.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and the entire leadership of the. Democrats are supporting this pro-boss corporate trade agreement that will continue to harm workers in the US and Mexico.
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-12-17...
§AFL-CIO Richard Trumpka Backs Corporate Trade Agreement USMCA
by WorkWeek Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 10:13 AM
trumka_nafta_2.0.jpeg
AFL-CIO president Richard Trumpka supports this corporate trade agreement USMCA which continues the exploitation of workers on both sides of the border. He is supported by the UAW, USW and CWA in the AFL-CIO.
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-12-17...
