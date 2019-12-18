Start the new year community-building with fellow progressive activists and local groups throughout the state of California, all coming together to build political power statewide!



This is an ALL DAY event from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 pm. Breakfast, lunch and dinner included with ticket. Register here: californiaprogressivealliance.org General admission $50; $30 for low-income and seniors. Registration waived for youth under 25.



Our great line-up of speakers and presenters includes: Chesa Boudin, SF's new progressive District Attorney; Lee Camp, political comedian and host/writer of Redacted tonight; Aaron Glantz, award-winning journalist and author of Homewreckers; Jane Kim, CA political director of Bernie Sanders for President 2020. And a multi-issue panel of great activists from all over the state moderated by KPFA host Cat Brooks. We also have Richmond's own spoken word artist Donte Clark joining us, as well as music from Oakland-based Gala Band. In addition, we will have a special video from Seattle Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant.



Join us on Januarly 11th at UC Berkeley Pauley Ballroom as we strength California's Progressive Movement and energize each other for the work ahead in 2020 and beyond as we build California's future.



For more event information: http://www.californiaprogressivealliance.org

