top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 1/11/2020
California Progressive Alliance 2020 Annual Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 11
Time 8:30 AM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorGayle McLaughlin
Location Details
UC Berkeley's Pauley Ballroom
2495 Bancroft Way
Berkeley, CA 94720
Start the new year community-building with fellow progressive activists and local groups throughout the state of California, all coming together to build political power statewide!

This is an ALL DAY event from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 pm. Breakfast, lunch and dinner included with ticket. Register here: californiaprogressivealliance.org General admission $50; $30 for low-income and seniors. Registration waived for youth under 25.

Our great line-up of speakers and presenters includes: Chesa Boudin, SF's new progressive District Attorney; Lee Camp, political comedian and host/writer of Redacted tonight; Aaron Glantz, award-winning journalist and author of Homewreckers; Jane Kim, CA political director of Bernie Sanders for President 2020. And a multi-issue panel of great activists from all over the state moderated by KPFA host Cat Brooks. We also have Richmond's own spoken word artist Donte Clark joining us, as well as music from Oakland-based Gala Band. In addition, we will have a special video from Seattle Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant.

Join us on Januarly 11th at UC Berkeley Pauley Ballroom as we strength California's Progressive Movement and energize each other for the work ahead in 2020 and beyond as we build California's future.

sm_hi-res_8.5x11_flyer_2020_cpa_annual_meeting.jpg
original image (2475x3450)
For more event information: http://www.californiaprogressivealliance.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 9:31 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code