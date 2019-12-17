Pack the Court! Justice 4 Kayla Moore 9th Circuit Appeal by Justice 4 Kayla Moore

Tuesday Dec 17th, 2019 6:11 PM

The Moore family’s 9th circuit appeal in their case against the City of Berkeley and the cops who killed Kayla has been scheduled for oral arguments to be heard on 1/9/2020. Demand justice and support the Moore family in court! Thurs Jan 9 at 9a @ US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, 95 - 7th St in SF