|Date
|Wednesday December 18
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Robert Norse
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz Police Station 155 Center St.
|
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) demands the following of our police, rangers, and "security" guards:
1. Access Property Retrieval 9-5 Daily Not Just 4 Hours on Tuesday, 2 on Thursdays
2. End SCPD Towing of Vehicular Homes For Small Numbers of Parking Tickets
3. Official SCPD Statement Against Vigilante Harassment of Homeless Vehicles and People (Warning That False Complaints are a Crime and will be Investigated).
4. Stop Police/Ranger/1st Alarm Forcing People Out of Garages where they have gathered for shelter Into the Rain & Cold
5. End Tent Seizures & Camp Sweeps--the only shelter most folks outside have— given Supreme Court's latest decision making Boise v. Martin decision law throughout California.
These are long overdue changes that need immediate implementation given City Council and their CACH's failure to address the Winter Shelter Crisis which is a health and safety emergency for those outside.
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 17th, 2019 7:19 AM
