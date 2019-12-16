top
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
by Labor Video Project
Monday Dec 16th, 2019 5:38 PM
4,000 NUHW Kaiser mental healthcare workers launched a 5 day unfair labor practice strike to protest the deaths of patients, failure to properly treat patients and also the stress and high turnover of mental healthcare staff
sm_img_7712.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Four thousand NUHW California Kaiser mental healthcare workers went out on a five-day unfair labor practice strike on December 16, 2019 to protest the dangerous conditions for patients and workers at Kaiser facilities.

There is also a massive short-staffing leading to suicides of Kaiser patients and a high turnover of mental healthcare workers due to extreme stress and over-work.

Kaiser which has billions of dollars of profits and many executives. who are paid over $1 million a year.

Healthcare workers talked about their inability to properly serve both children and adults who are in desperate need of mental healthcare which under the law must be provided.

Additional media:

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
nuhw_kaiser_suicide.jpg
By the failure to provide timely care more and more Kaiser mental healthcare patients are committing suicide. Kaiser continues to make billions in profits.
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
nuhw_hmo_profits_12-16-19.jpg
HMOs such as Kaiser make billions yet the bosses and executives refuse to hire enough mental healthcare clinicians.
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
sm_img_7772.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This Kaiser mental health social worker reported on the many obstacles management has put up to prevent members and clients from getting prompt healthcare. This conscious stalling by management has also caused over 20 suicides yet there has been no criminal prosecution of Kaiser executives.
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
sm_img_7727.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NUHW picketed the front entrance to SF Kaiser Hospital
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
sm_img_7723.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Kaiser NUHW mental healthcare workers are angry by being unable to provide care for those who need it and also the growing number of suicides.
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
