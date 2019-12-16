From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike by Labor Video Project

Monday Dec 16th, 2019 5:38 PM 4,000 NUHW Kaiser mental healthcare workers launched a 5 day unfair labor practice strike to protest the deaths of patients, failure to properly treat patients and also the stress and high turnover of mental healthcare staff



There is also a massive short-staffing leading to suicides of Kaiser patients and a high turnover of mental healthcare workers due to extreme stress and over-work.



Kaiser which has billions of dollars of profits and many executives. who are paid over $1 million a year.



Healthcare workers talked about their inability to properly serve both children and adults who are in desperate need of mental healthcare which under the law must be provided.



By the failure to provide timely care more and more Kaiser mental healthcare patients are committing suicide. Kaiser continues to make billions in profits.

HMOs such as Kaiser make billions yet the bosses and executives refuse to hire enough mental healthcare clinicians.

This Kaiser mental health social worker reported on the many obstacles management has put up to prevent members and clients from getting prompt healthcare. This conscious stalling by management has also caused over 20 suicides yet there has been no criminal prosecution of Kaiser executives.

NUHW picketed the front entrance to SF Kaiser Hospital

Kaiser NUHW mental healthcare workers are angry by being unable to provide care for those who need it and also the growing number of suicides.