A recent report showed that there are nearly 5 vacant homes for every homeless person in San Francisco. Under capitalism, housing is just another commodity to profit from regardless of need and human suffering. But people are fighting back! Hear from PSL members and arrestees who participated in the recent housing justice action in Oakland that was attacked by police, resulting in 22 arrests — all hit with outrageous bails of $5,000 each. Join us for reports and discussion followed by refreshments and a social celebrating the year of struggle.

