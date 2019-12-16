From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Community Forum & Social - Housing for People, NOT Profits!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday December 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
A recent report showed that there are nearly 5 vacant homes for every homeless person in San Francisco. Under capitalism, housing is just another commodity to profit from regardless of need and human suffering. But people are fighting back! Hear from PSL members and arrestees who participated in the recent housing justice action in Oakland that was attacked by police, resulting in 22 arrests — all hit with outrageous bails of $5,000 each. Join us for reports and discussion followed by refreshments and a social celebrating the year of struggle.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Share the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1137632593234461/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 16th, 2019 10:40 AM
