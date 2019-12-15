SF Gray Panthers December monthly meeting features:



1) A talk with Q&A: "Can we put enforceable human rights and environmental protection into trade deals?" by Ted Lewis of Global Exchange;



2) Our Winter party featuring singer/songwriter Carol Denney and banjo player/singer James Nelson; and



3) The election of our new SF Gray Panther Board. Nominees welcome up to and including at this meeting.

