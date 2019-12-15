From the Open-Publishing Calendar
S.F. Gray Panthers: "People & earth vs. Corporate Trade", Winter Party, & Board Election
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Tuesday December 17
Time
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Art Persyko
Location Details
Park Branch of the SF Public Library, 1833 Page Street (between Cole & Schrader), Community Room (street level), wheel chair accessible
|
SF Gray Panthers December monthly meeting features:
1) A talk with Q&A: "Can we put enforceable human rights and environmental protection into trade deals?" by Ted Lewis of Global Exchange;
2) Our Winter party featuring singer/songwriter Carol Denney and banjo player/singer James Nelson; and
3) The election of our new SF Gray Panther Board. Nominees welcome up to and including at this meeting.
For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 15th, 2019 6:40 AM
