top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Anti-War | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 12/21/2019
Victory To The French General Strike & Hands Off Algerian Workers & People
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 21
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUPWA
Location Details
French Consulate
88 Kearny St #600
San Francisco
Victory To The French General Strike

& Stop The Privatization of Algeria Gas

Hands Off The Algerian People & Workers

Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00 Noon

French Consulate
88 Kearny St #600
San Francisco

Millions of French workers and youth are fighting against the attacks by the Macron government on pensions and the destruction of public services and education. We support this strike and call for a victory and removal of the criminal government of Macron. They have killed and wounded thousands of yellow vests who have been protesting over a year.

The same privatization and attacks are going on in Algeria where millions have been protesting corruption of the government and growing repression against journalists, lawyers, students and human rights activists. The Algerian authorities have privatized its oil and gas resources, accounting for 98 percent of the country’s exports, to the French energy giant TOTAL SA.

The world is on fire and the cause of this fire is a direct result of capitalism and it’s policies globally. Join us on this important international solidarity with our brothers and sisters in France and Algeria.

Initial Sponsors:
United Public Workers For Action upwa.info
The Organizer

For more information & to endorse (415) 533-5642 info [at] upwa.info
sm_french_gen_strike_cgt.jpg
original image (1400x840)
For more event information: http://www.upwa.info

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 8:36 PM
§French Healthcare Workers Joined General Strike For Healthare
by UPWA Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_french_gen_strike_healthcare_workers.jpg
original image (1240x744)
French healthcare workers joined the general strike to defend the best healthcare system in the world.
http://www.upwa.info
§
by UPWA Saturday Dec 14th, 2019 8:36 PM
sm_algeria_anti-government_protest_may_3__2019.jpg
original image (1280x713)
M
http://www.upwa.info
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 109.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code