



& Stop The Privatization of Algeria Gas



Hands Off The Algerian People & Workers



Saturday, December 21, 2019

12:00 Noon



French Consulate

88 Kearny St #600

San Francisco



Millions of French workers and youth are fighting against the attacks by the Macron government on pensions and the destruction of public services and education. We support this strike and call for a victory and removal of the criminal government of Macron. They have killed and wounded thousands of yellow vests who have been protesting over a year.



The same privatization and attacks are going on in Algeria where millions have been protesting corruption of the government and growing repression against journalists, lawyers, students and human rights activists. The Algerian authorities have privatized its oil and gas resources, accounting for 98 percent of the country’s exports, to the French energy giant TOTAL SA.



The world is on fire and the cause of this fire is a direct result of capitalism and it’s policies globally. Join us on this important international solidarity with our brothers and sisters in France and Algeria.



Initial Sponsors:

United Public Workers For Action upwa.info

The Organizer



