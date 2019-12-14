From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Victory To The French General Strike & Hands Off Algerian Workers & People
Victory To The French General Strike
& Stop The Privatization of Algeria Gas
Hands Off The Algerian People & Workers
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00 Noon
French Consulate
88 Kearny St #600
San Francisco
Millions of French workers and youth are fighting against the attacks by the Macron government on pensions and the destruction of public services and education. We support this strike and call for a victory and removal of the criminal government of Macron. They have killed and wounded thousands of yellow vests who have been protesting over a year.
The same privatization and attacks are going on in Algeria where millions have been protesting corruption of the government and growing repression against journalists, lawyers, students and human rights activists. The Algerian authorities have privatized its oil and gas resources, accounting for 98 percent of the country’s exports, to the French energy giant TOTAL SA.
The world is on fire and the cause of this fire is a direct result of capitalism and it’s policies globally. Join us on this important international solidarity with our brothers and sisters in France and Algeria.
Initial Sponsors:
United Public Workers For Action upwa.info
The Organizer
For more information & to endorse (415) 533-5642 info [at] upwa.info
For more event information: http://www.upwa.info
§French Healthcare Workers Joined General Strike For Healthare
French healthcare workers joined the general strike to defend the best healthcare system in the world.
