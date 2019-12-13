top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
This Is America #99: Inside The UC Santa Cruz Wildcat Strike
by It's Going Down
Friday Dec 13th, 2019 5:29 PM
Welcome, to This Is America, December 12th, 2019.

On this episode, we are lucky enough to speak with two grad students involved in the growing wildcat strike that is demanding a cost of living adjustment on the University of California (UC) campus of Santa Cruz, located south of the bay area in Northern California.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (125.7MB) | Embed Audio
Grad students are demanding more money for their work in order to afford the cost of rising rents and everyday expenses. Students have threatened to not turn in grades at the end of the semester if their demands are not met and UC administrators are threatening possible retaliation. We discuss the growing struggle, the influence of the student occupation movement in 2009-2010, and what this fight means in the context of increasing revolt against austerity across the world.

We then dive into a deep discussion on the continuing Trump impeachment crisis and what the Democrats bringing articles of impeachment against Trump means for the rest of us.


https://itsgoingdown.org/this-is-america-99-inside-the-uc-santa-cruz-wildcat-strike/


It's Going Down

It’s Going Down is a digital community center from anarchist, anti-fascist, autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial movements. Our mission is to provide a resilient platform to publicize and promote revolutionary theory and action.
https://itsgoingdown.org/
§
by It's Going Down Friday Dec 13th, 2019 5:29 PM
sm_cola_ucsc_graduate_students_wildcat_strik_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1280x720)
https://itsgoingdown.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code