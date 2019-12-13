top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View other events for the week of 12/17/2019
Music Release Party and Solstice Celebration With Mat Callahan and Yvonne Moore
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 17
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone4154316800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Mat and Yvonne will serenade us with some of the songs on their new album, discuss the companion book and we'll toast the coming of the light!


Working Class Heroes is a collection of American working-class, pre–World War II folk songs revived by Mat Callahan & Yvonne Moore. Here the duo presents 20 songs written both by folk canon heavyweights and lesser known but equally gifted songwriters. Both beautiful and emotionally arresting, the album is a collection of stories as much as songs—stories of the women and men who (sometimes literally) gave their lives to emancipate the working class.

Mat Callahan is a musician and author originally from San Francisco. Recent projects include the re-publication of Songs of Freedom by Irish revolutionary, James Connolly, the recording and publication of Working Class Heroes and the launch of Songs of Slavery and Emancipation. He is the author of five books including, in 2017, The Explosion of Deferred Dreams.

Yvonne Moore is a singer and band leader originally from Schaffhausen, Switzerland. In addition to recording numerous albums of her own music, Moore is co-founder and treasurer of the Association “Art in History and Politics.” The purpose of the Association is to discover, publish and popularize music, graphic art and texts created by participants in conflicts such as the struggle to abolish slavery. Her exploration of the songs of Sarah Ogan Gunning led to the making of Working Class Heroes.
matt.jpg
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 13th, 2019 1:11 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 107.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code