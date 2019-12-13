Mat and Yvonne will serenade us with some of the songs on their new album, discuss the companion book and we'll toast the coming of the light!





Working Class Heroes is a collection of American working-class, pre–World War II folk songs revived by Mat Callahan & Yvonne Moore. Here the duo presents 20 songs written both by folk canon heavyweights and lesser known but equally gifted songwriters. Both beautiful and emotionally arresting, the album is a collection of stories as much as songs—stories of the women and men who (sometimes literally) gave their lives to emancipate the working class.



Mat Callahan is a musician and author originally from San Francisco. Recent projects include the re-publication of Songs of Freedom by Irish revolutionary, James Connolly, the recording and publication of Working Class Heroes and the launch of Songs of Slavery and Emancipation. He is the author of five books including, in 2017, The Explosion of Deferred Dreams.



Yvonne Moore is a singer and band leader originally from Schaffhausen, Switzerland. In addition to recording numerous albums of her own music, Moore is co-founder and treasurer of the Association “Art in History and Politics.” The purpose of the Association is to discover, publish and popularize music, graphic art and texts created by participants in conflicts such as the struggle to abolish slavery. Her exploration of the songs of Sarah Ogan Gunning led to the making of Working Class Heroes. For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

