Rally Against Displacement
Date Thursday December 19
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe United Front Against Displacement
Emailwewontgo [at] riseup.net
Phone5108159978
Location Details
We will be delivering a demand letter to an Oakland Politician's residence, please contact the organizers via email or call/text for location details.
The Residents of the West Oakland Wood st Homeless Community have been continually harrassed and threatened by the City of Oakland and the real estate developer, Game Changer LLC. Over a hundred homeless people have informally settled on Wood st in West Oakland, as the developer looks to make a profit, residents are being threatened with eviction. Residents have been fighting this eviciton for over a year.
Residents are planning to deliver a letter to an Oakland politician, demanding an end to this harrassment and that no homeless community be removed without adequate housing alternatives being made available.
sm_ogp_pic_2.jpg
original image (1920x1440)
For more event information: http://chng.it/N9957bmxjt

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 12th, 2019 2:55 PM
§Come Together, Fight Back!
by The United Front Against Displacement Thursday Dec 12th, 2019 2:55 PM
sm_opdgroupphoto.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Residents of Wood st have been fighting back against unlawful evictions and siezures of property for over a year.
http://chng.it/N9957bmxjt
§City of Oakland offers poor residents nothing
by The United Front Against Displacement Thursday Dec 12th, 2019 2:55 PM
sm_mayors_office-4.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
A Wood st resident demands answers and alternatives from the Oakland Mayors office. Residents were shocked that city staffers claimed to know nothing of the situation. Residents have currently recieved no response from the Mayor of Oakland about the future of their community.
http://chng.it/N9957bmxjt
