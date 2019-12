The Residents of the West Oakland Wood st Homeless Community have been continually harrassed and threatened by the City of Oakland and the real estate developer, Game Changer LLC. Over a hundred homeless people have informally settled on Wood st in West Oakland, as the developer looks to make a profit, residents are being threatened with eviction. Residents have been fighting this eviciton for over a year.

Residents are planning to deliver a letter to an Oakland politician, demanding an end to this harrassment and that no homeless community be removed without adequate housing alternatives being made available.

For more event information: http://chng.it/N9957bmxjt