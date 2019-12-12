From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally Against Displacement
|Date
|Thursday December 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|The United Front Against Displacement
|wewontgo [at] riseup.net
|Phone
|5108159978
|Location Details
|We will be delivering a demand letter to an Oakland Politician's residence, please contact the organizers via email or call/text for location details.
|
The Residents of the West Oakland Wood st Homeless Community have been continually harrassed and threatened by the City of Oakland and the real estate developer, Game Changer LLC. Over a hundred homeless people have informally settled on Wood st in West Oakland, as the developer looks to make a profit, residents are being threatened with eviction. Residents have been fighting this eviciton for over a year.
Residents are planning to deliver a letter to an Oakland politician, demanding an end to this harrassment and that no homeless community be removed without adequate housing alternatives being made available.
Come Together, Fight Back!
The Residents of Wood st have been fighting back against unlawful evictions and siezures of property for over a year.
A Wood st resident demands answers and alternatives from the Oakland Mayors office. Residents were shocked that city staffers claimed to know nothing of the situation. Residents have currently recieved no response from the Mayor of Oakland about the future of their community.
