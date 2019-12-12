The Residents of the West Oakland Wood st Homeless Community have been continually harrassed and threatened by the City of Oakland and the real estate developer, Game Changer LLC. Over a hundred homeless people have informally settled on Wood st in West Oakland, as the developer looks to make a profit, residents are being threatened with eviction. Residents have been fighting this eviciton for over a year.

Residents are planning to deliver a letter to an Oakland politician, demanding an end to this harrassment and that no homeless community be removed without adequate housing alternatives being made available.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 12th, 2019 2:55 PM