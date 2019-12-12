top
Emergency Life & Death Staffing Crisis At SFGH: SEIU1021 Nurses Speak At SF Board of Sups
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Dec 12th, 2019 9:34 AM
SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital nurses spoke at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on 12-10-19 about severe health and safety conditions for the patients and staff.
San Francisco SEIU 1021 emergency care nurses at SF General Hospital spoke out on December 10, 2019, at the San. Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting on deadly heath and safety crisis at the hospital due to the lack of staffing by SF Mayor London Breed and her managers.

They reported that patients are dying due to the lack of staffing and nurses are being seriously injured as a result of the staffing shortage.

They also reported that managers are bragging about how they saving millions of dollars by not filling open slots.

Additional media:
SF Gen Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threaten Patient Safety
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-mA-9oVb-M&t=10s

MayDay 2016 SEIU 1021 Brenda Barros On SF General Hospital, Staffing And Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDY6wCnmVpI

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB_krfRGnjA&t=14s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/jUOMswSWvNQ
§SEIU 1021 SFGH Nurses Protest Health and Safety Conditions
by Labor Video Project Thursday Dec 12th, 2019 9:34 AM
For years, SFGH SEIU 1021 nurses have been protesting the lack of staffing leading to injuries and deaths. Mayor London Breed and her union-busting managers continue to cut staffing leading to deaths of patients and serious injuries of the nurses and other staff.
https://youtu.be/jUOMswSWvNQ
