SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital nurses spoke at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on 12-10-19 about severe health and safety conditions for the patients and staff.

San Francisco SEIU 1021 emergency care nurses at SF General Hospital spoke out on December 10, 2019, at the San. Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting on deadly heath and safety crisis at the hospital due to the lack of staffing by SF Mayor London Breed and her managers.They reported that patients are dying due to the lack of staffing and nurses are being seriously injured as a result of the staffing shortage.They also reported that managers are bragging about how they saving millions of dollars by not filling open slots.