The Institute of the Arts and Sciences (IAS) and the Mary Porter Sesnon Art Gallery at UC Santa Cruz are pleased to present Carlos Motta: We The Enemy, the West Coast premiere solo exhibition by the internationally acclaimed artist.

We The Enemy features recent works that question—and challenge—how productions of difference propel social oppression. With video installation, performance documentation, and works in other media, We The Enemy tracks the persecution of LGBTQIA+ individuals from colonialism in the Americas to current border politics and through the history of medical research and HIV/AIDS. We The Enemy documents these repressed histories to form a powerful record of rising resistance.

To accompany We The Enemy, Carlos Motta and Rachel Nelson, IAS curator and interim director, have organized a two-day symposium January 24, 2020 at UC Santa Cruz and January 25, 2020 at SFMOMA, where Motta also has work on display.

Sesnon Gallery Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday, 12–5 p.m.

Wednesday 12-8 p.m.