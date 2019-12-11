Kwanzaa is our “California Grown” global holiday celebration, Matunda ya Kwanza, is our theme, “First Fruits of the Harvest.” Kwanzaa utilizes 7 symbols, 7 principles expressed over 7 days being celebrated on 7 continents of planet earth.



Our 2019 Sacramento Kwanzaa Unity Gala, Saturday, December 21, 2019 will feature honored guest and keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Ambrose Carroll, Senior Pastor of the Church by The Side of the Road in Berkeley, CA and CEO of Green The Church; the largest repository and catalyst for sustainable environmental practices within the Black Church, worldwide.



Our California Black Agriculture Working Group continues an amazing journey toward connecting the past, present and future of California Black Agriculture throughout the #1 Agriculture Economy in the United States.



California’s “working landscape” represents the sixth largest economic sector in the state, outpacing the healthcare, real estate and construction industries, according to a recent report issued by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR).



“That’s going surprise an awful lot of people, because too many folks here in California just really take our working landscapes for granted,” said ANR Vice President Glenda Humiston, speaking at the California Economic Summit, California “Working Landscapes” includes traditional agriculture, fishing, forestry, mining, outdoor recreation and renewable energy. The 2018 report showed that our “working landscape” represents $333 billion dollars in sales and employment of 1.5 million people, numbers that benefit both rural and urban regions.



As we prepare for the 2019 Sacramento Kwanzaa Season, “we are going to share this report far and wide as we prepare our 2020 case to International, National, State and Regional policy makers to make targeted strategic investment toward inclusion by targeting people of Pan African ancestry this special 400 Year of Return” according to Michael Harris, Chair, California Black Agriculture Working Group.



We are very proud to invite Reverend Doctor Ambrose Carroll, Sr. back to Sacramento, California. Dr. Carroll is recognized as one of the nation’s premiere Practical Theologians. Rev. Dr. Ambrose Carroll, Sr. graduated from Oakland High School, California in 1987, and went on to do his undergraduate work at Florida Memorial College in Miami, Florida. He received a Master of Divinity (M.Div.) from Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta, Georgia, a Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, and a Master’s of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA.



Dr. Carroll combines theology with ecology and challenges congregations to embrace faith-based initiatives toward environmental justice that includes an outreach arm that offers green-job training and placement in our working “California Landscape .”



Dr. Carroll also serves on the Steering Committee of the California Interfaith Power and Light (CIPL). The mission of this organization is to be faithful stewards of Creation by responding to global warming through the promotion of energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy. This ministry intends to protect the earth’s ecosystems, safeguard public health, and ensure sufficient, sustainable energy for all.



Dr. Carroll is a commissioned Lieutenant in the United States Navy and is doing reserve duty as a Chaplain in Alameda, California. Dr. Carroll is married to the former Miss Katresa Williams and they have three children, Amber Marie, Ambrose Jr. and Amani Nicole.

