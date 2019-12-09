From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / QueerView other events for the week of 12/15/2019
|Pinko Release Party at SubRosa
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 15
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Revolutionary Feminist Working Group
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
|
Pinko Magazine Presents Communism for Fags
Join us for a reading and discussion organized by Pinko, a recently launched biannual magazine of gay communism. In conversation with Madeline Lane-McKinley, we'll discuss gay and communist organizing and questions of sexuality as they contribute to the movement to abolish the present and build our capacity for collective survival.
Pinko is a team of writers, editors, scholars, organizers, theorists, teachers, social workers and designers. They are putting their cumulative years of experience in publishing, organizing and being gay into this new magazine, and will be running it collectively and independently. Pinko publishes new essays, interviews, translations, worker's inquiries, and reprints older texts from dormant traditions of the gender struggle. They pay their writers, too.
More info at pinko.online
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7503744387...
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 9th, 2019 1:33 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network