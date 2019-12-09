Pinko Magazine Presents Communism for Fags



Join us for a reading and discussion organized by Pinko, a recently launched biannual magazine of gay communism. In conversation with Madeline Lane-McKinley, we'll discuss gay and communist organizing and questions of sexuality as they contribute to the movement to abolish the present and build our capacity for collective survival.



Pinko is a team of writers, editors, scholars, organizers, theorists, teachers, social workers and designers. They are putting their cumulative years of experience in publishing, organizing and being gay into this new magazine, and will be running it collectively and independently. Pinko publishes new essays, interviews, translations, worker's inquiries, and reprints older texts from dormant traditions of the gender struggle. They pay their writers, too.



More info at pinko.online For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7503744387...

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 9th, 2019 1:33 PM