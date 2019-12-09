From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sunday December 15
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Concert/Show
|Aidan Hill
|2556 Haste St. Berkeley, CA 94704
[Berkeley, CA] The Peoples Park Holiday Concert is a celebration of all things fun on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 from 12pm to 5pm! This Concert is FREE and OPEN to the public with various activities between Telegraph and Haste Street. Our theme is the Rights of the Homeless Child and their Families. We encourage you to bring your kids for giveaways and face painting and more!
Performers include Yukon Hannibal, 2 Lazy Boys, Carol Denney, David Axelrod, Michael Smith, Hali Hammer, and the Dapper Shindig Band! You can also share your talents at our open mic!
Come for the music, stay for the history, free speech, gardens, and the PEOPLE! Join the fun and get up to date information about the People's Park Committee and our efforts to protect our local green space! For more info, contact event organizer Aidan Hill at aidanhill [at] pm.me and visit us at fb.com/savepeoplespark.
The People’s Park
1969-2019
50 years - Still Blooming
For more event information: http://peoplespark.org
