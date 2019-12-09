top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 12/15/2019
People's Park Holiday Concert
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 15
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorAidan Hill
Location Details
2556 Haste St. Berkeley, CA 94704
[Berkeley, CA] The Peoples Park Holiday Concert is a celebration of all things fun on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 from 12pm to 5pm! This Concert is FREE and OPEN to the public with various activities between Telegraph and Haste Street. Our theme is the Rights of the Homeless Child and their Families. We encourage you to bring your kids for giveaways and face painting and more!

Performers include Yukon Hannibal, 2 Lazy Boys, Carol Denney, David Axelrod, Michael Smith, Hali Hammer, and the Dapper Shindig Band! You can also share your talents at our open mic!

Come for the music, stay for the history, free speech, gardens, and the PEOPLE! Join the fun and get up to date information about the People's Park Committee and our efforts to protect our local green space! For more info, contact event organizer Aidan Hill at aidanhill [at] pm.me and visit us at fb.com/savepeoplespark.

The People’s Park
1969-2019
50 years - Still Blooming
sm_peoples_park_holiday_concert_1215_final_draft-2.jpg
original image (2000x1294)
For more event information: http://peoplespark.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 9th, 2019 3:42 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code