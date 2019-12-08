You are invited to the 6th annual Light Up the Night community ride, a bike light giveaway, and well-lit community ride! We'll be giving out bike lights on first-come, first-served basis, so plan to arrive early.



Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are welcome, and bike flair and costumes are encouraged. Prizes will be awarded for brightest bike, brightest rider and most creative get-up.



In addition to giving out lights, we are offering a number of activities to make it easy and fun to be visible and safe on your bike. From 5:30pm to 6:30pm, activities will include bike decorating, including making reflective spoke cards, custom helmet stenciling, and a raffle with visibility-related prizes.



The ride rolls out at 6:30pm and should return to the Tannery by about 8pm. This event is being organized by Bike Santa Cruz County and The Tannery to encourage safe night riding in Santa Cruz County. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2527922733...

