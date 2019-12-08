From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Renters' Rights Workshop: The California Tenant Protection Act
|Tuesday December 17
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Tenant Sanctuary
|Louden Nelson Community Center (301 Center Street) Room 4
We're co-hosting our final training on the California Tenant Protection Act with NAACP Santa Cruz!
Attend this workshop to learn more about the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019. Information will be provided about which types of units are covered or exempted, how the rent cap is calculated, what is a "just cause" for eviction, and more. An attorney will be present to answer questions.
This training is Tuesday, December 17th from 6-8pm at Louden Nelson Community Center (301 Center Street) Room 4.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1183940481...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 8th, 2019 5:41 PM
