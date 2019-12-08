Winter Demands in Response to the Camping Ordinance Being Considered by Keith McHenry

Sunday Dec 8th, 2019 5:31 PM

HUFF, Conscience and Action, Food Not Bombs and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union demand:

(1) That the City immediately open a winter shelter space providing warm, secure, and decent space for up to 250 people on or before December 13



(2) That the City direct its police to suspend all enforcement of "no trespassing on public property", "closed park", "public nuisance", "blocking the sidewalk", & "illegal lodging" laws and MC 13.04.011 "stay away" police orders until the aforementioned shelter has immediate available space for them unless there is a pressing public health or safety concern.



The fulfillment of these does not lessen our insistence on the previously submitted Quintero demands. However, the winter shelter crisis demands these two issues be acted on immediately to protect homeless lives as the severe weather threatens.



Unless these needs are met, unhoused folks and their supporters may be forced to take direct action to assure survival this winter.