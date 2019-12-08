From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Akat Kalli Film Night
|Date
|Saturday December 14
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Xiquihuitl Media, Akat Kalli Cafe, Dream Farm
|Location Details
|Akat Kalli Cafe 1603 2nd Ave, Oakland, CA 94606
|
An outdoor screening of indigenous films on defiance, identity, and culture.
Join Us on Saturday, December 14, 2019 5:30-6:30PM at Akat Kalli Cafe 1603 2nd Ave. Oakland, CA 94606. In collaboration with Akat Cafe Kalli, Dream Farm Commons and Xiquihuitl Media.
For more event information: https://m.facebook.com/events/667573526982...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 8th, 2019 2:19 PM
