An outdoor screening of indigenous films on defiance, identity, and culture.



Join Us on Saturday, December 14, 2019 5:30-6:30PM at Akat Kalli Cafe 1603 2nd Ave. Oakland, CA 94606. In collaboration with Akat Cafe Kalli, Dream Farm Commons and Xiquihuitl Media.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 8th, 2019 2:19 PM