Changing Climate: Aligning Tech, Policy, Activism, & Equity
Date Tuesday January 07
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSunrise Movement Bay Area
Location Details
DXLabs, 690 18th St, Oakland, CA 94612-1339
Changing Climate: Aligning Tech, Policy, Activism, & Equity

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: DXLabs, 690 18th St, Oakland, CA 94612-1339

We are facing the crisis of our times. Climate change is an existential risk that will drastically change every part of our lives and society. We are each called to work on this issue in many different ways and it is important that we align on a common direction and purpose for the changes we need.

This workshop calls together a diverse crowd of activists, futurists, technologists, scientists, and policymakers to examine emerging trends and map out visions of the future to help inform our actions today.

Panel

Danielle Plat - Political Lead Bay Area Sunrise Movement

Shayna H. Hirshfield-Gold - Oakland’s 2030 Equitable Climate Action Plan Lead

Other Speakers: TBD

Facilitator - Evan McEldowney Sunrise Tech Lead

Agenda

6:00 pm - Mixing and Light Snacks

6:15pm - 6:30pm Introductions and Community Building

6:30pm - 7:00pm Kickoff Panel

7:00pm - 8:45pm Speculative Future Climate Workshop

8:45pm - 9:00pm Connect and Wrap Up
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 12:54 PM
