A public reading of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on the annual Human Rights Day, December 10. On that date in 1948, the UN General Assembly unanimously approved the UDHR, which recognizes the inherent dignity and inalienable rights of of all members of the human family as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world. In April of 1998, the SF Board of Supervisors proclaimed San Francisco a Human Rights City and adopted the UDHR. Join the SF Gray Panthers in reading the UDHR and recommitting ourselves to a city, state, country and planet where human rights are respected and honored by all.

