|Abolish ICE Protest in Santa Rosa
|Saturday December 07
|3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Protest
|Local activists
Where: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd & Mendocino Ave and 4th & Santa Rosa Ave, Downtown Santa Rosa 95404
When: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM
ICE is creating DEFINITION concentration camps, disrespecting due process, and creating FAKE and ILLEGAL universities to entrap immagrant who arrived on a LEGAL VISA.
At the Old Courthouse Square, Downtown Santa Rosa. BE LOUD AND BE PROUD! We need your voice to fight for the kids who are dying in the camps. Brings signs, bring friends, and make our voices heard.
