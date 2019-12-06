Abolish ICE Protest



When: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM



Where: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd & Mendocino Ave and 4th & Santa Rosa Ave, Downtown Santa Rosa 95404



ICE is creating DEFINITION concentration camps, disrespecting due process, and creating FAKE and ILLEGAL universities to entrap immagrant who arrived on a LEGAL VISA.



At the Old Courthouse Square, Downtown Santa Rosa. BE LOUD AND BE PROUD! We need your voice to fight for the kids who are dying in the camps. Brings signs, bring friends, and make our voices heard.

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 6th, 2019