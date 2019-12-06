From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Water Is Life: Graffiti painted in solidarity with water protectors fighting Line 3
In solidarity with water protectors fighting to stop Line 3 on stolen Dakota land, we set out to redecorate the city; transforming their drab walls into canvas for our messages.
“Water is life” is as much a slogan as it is a guiding principle. While wildfires offer us apocalyptic visions of what their future has in store for us, we can only respond with an unwavering defense of the Earth. The choice is simple: either submit to their deadly order or construct the possibility for life to truly flourish.
Warm greetings to those fighting for life everywhere.
– some anarchists
