Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Water Is Life: Graffiti painted in solidarity with water protectors fighting Line 3
by some anarchists
Friday Dec 6th, 2019 12:20 AM
In solidarity with water protectors fighting to stop Line 3 on stolen Dakota land, we set out to redecorate the city; transforming their drab walls into canvas for our messages.
In solidarity with water protectors fighting to stop Line 3 on stolen Dakota land, we set out to redecorate the city; transforming their drab walls into canvas for our messages.

“Water is life” is as much a slogan as it is a guiding principle. While wildfires offer us apocalyptic visions of what their future has in store for us, we can only respond with an unwavering defense of the Earth. The choice is simple: either submit to their deadly order or construct the possibility for life to truly flourish.

Warm greetings to those fighting for life everywhere.

– some anarchists
§
§
§
