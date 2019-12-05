From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView other events for the week of 12/13/2019
|Eyewitness Iran: Uncovering the Media Lies
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday December 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
While the U.S. continues to aggressively target Iran through sanctions and threats of invasion, the country has managed to continue building economic and political ties to Europe, Asia and its neighbors. Join us for an eyewitness report from PSL members Mazda Majidi and Nazila Barshady, who recently traveled to Iran and experienced something completely different than what U.S. propaganda claims.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Share the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2522693867785512/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 5th, 2019 11:01 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network