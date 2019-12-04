“There is no Santa Claus, and he will not remove Trump and Pence. It’s on us. Trump/Pence #OUTNOW!”



This is a month of flash protests, banner drops, rapidly responding to sharp political events, and other actions, including “moving protests” – on public transit or by car caravan – to disturb the air and get the word out on a massive scale.



The centerpiece of the month will be mass protests on December 14, injecting the demand “Trump/Pence #OUTNOW!” into the holidays to shake off the numbing mass-consumerism daze.



If we truly want to bring joy to children everywhere in this season, we must put an end to the regime that locks them in cages and imperils their future. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2511298779...

