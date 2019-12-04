top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 12/14/2019
Join the December Disruptions: Trump/Pence Out Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 14
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Powell & Market
San Francisco
“There is no Santa Claus, and he will not remove Trump and Pence. It’s on us. Trump/Pence #OUTNOW!”

This is a month of flash protests, banner drops, rapidly responding to sharp political events, and other actions, including “moving protests” – on public transit or by car caravan – to disturb the air and get the word out on a massive scale.

The centerpiece of the month will be mass protests on December 14, injecting the demand “Trump/Pence #OUTNOW!” into the holidays to shake off the numbing mass-consumerism daze.

If we truly want to bring joy to children everywhere in this season, we must put an end to the regime that locks them in cages and imperils their future.
sm_trump1.jpg
original image (1024x683)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2511298779...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 11:35 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code