”Train-ing” to Remove the Trump/Pence Regime



Mobilize mass protests on mass transit. Turn the trains and buses into moving agitation vehicles — scores or hundreds of people board at a major transit stop and then move through the trains spreading the word. Rally along the route at different stations.



In San Francisco, board street cars at Castro & Market at 1:00 pm for a circuitous route thru the Mission District and SF neighborhoods.



We will be creative. This is an action to get the word out broadly and to organize for the following Saturday December 14, a national day of #OutNow! marches and rallies. We will build momentum and turn the eyes of society towards the kind of unrelenting sustained protest that we have seen around the world demanding regime change. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4118372396...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:58 PM