top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 12/ 7/2019
Moving Protests on Mass Transit
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 07
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Castro & Market
San Francisco
”Train-ing” to Remove the Trump/Pence Regime

Mobilize mass protests on mass transit. Turn the trains and buses into moving agitation vehicles — scores or hundreds of people board at a major transit stop and then move through the trains spreading the word. Rally along the route at different stations.

In San Francisco, board street cars at Castro & Market at 1:00 pm for a circuitous route thru the Mission District and SF neighborhoods.

We will be creative. This is an action to get the word out broadly and to organize for the following Saturday December 14, a national day of #OutNow! marches and rallies. We will build momentum and turn the eyes of society towards the kind of unrelenting sustained protest that we have seen around the world demanding regime change.
sm_nov16onthetrain.jpg
original image (1200x676)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4118372396...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code