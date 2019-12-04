top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
Cultures Clash as Richmond Set to Consider Ban on Coal Shipments
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

City Council session ends past midnight without taking a vote

sm_010-850_1431.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Dec 3, 2019. Hundreds of people, both union workers and environmentalist, converged on the Richmond City Council Chamber to express their feelings about an ordinance that would phase out the port as a facility for shipping coal and petroleum coke to Asia.

Wearing red shirts proclaiming “No Coal In Richmond” residents, many with their children, carried “Protect Our Health” signs. Richmond already suffers from the area’s highest levels of asthma and other health problems caused by bad air quality due to the open storage and handling of coal.

On the other side, coal workers and their union came with signs asking “Are our jobs too dirty for you?” Unfortunately, for these working class people who have been thrust into a world they were unprepared for, the answer could be “yes”.

Complicating matters further, the operator of the terminal, Levin-Richmond Terminal Corp., claimed they would be harmed by the Ordinance and would pursue costly litigation.

Read More: Richmond council delays vote on whether to ban coal shipments from port

https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_020-850_1374.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_030-850_1376.jpg
original image (1741x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_040-850_1378.jpg
original image (1400x1998)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_050-850_1384.jpg
original image (1845x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_060-850_1397.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_070-850_1405.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_080-850_1413a.jpg
original image (2090x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_090-850_1415.jpg
original image (2056x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_100-850_1420.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_110-850_1435.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_120-850_1442.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_130-850_1446.jpg
original image (1858x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_140-850_1469.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_150-852_2015.jpg
original image (1400x2031)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_160-852_2023.jpg
original image (1871x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_170-852_2024.jpg
original image (1916x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_180-852_2027.jpg
original image (1777x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_190-852_2028.jpg
original image (1995x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:27 PM
sm_200-852_2047a.jpg
original image (1720x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Great coverage...ju...Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 4:32 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code