Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 12/11/2019
Poor People’s Mass Meeting and March in San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 11
Time 5:45 AM - 8:45 AM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorThe Poor People’s Campaign
Location Details
San Francisco City Hall (1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place)
The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival National ‘We Must Do MORE’ Tour comes to San Francisco on Wednesday, December 11th, at 5:45 pm for a Meet Up at San Francisco City Hall (1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place), this will be the starting place for the March culminating at the Glide Memorial Church, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA for a Mass Meeting from 7:00- 9:00 pm.

The March, concluding with a Mass Meeting, is where we will hear from people directly impacted by systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the corrupt moral narrative. We will also hear from Rev. Barber and Rev. Theoharis, Co-Chairs of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

This nine-month, 22-state tour is the lead-up to the Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington, where thousands of poor people and moral agents will gather at the nation’s capital on June 20, 2020 to demand the implementation of our Moral Agenda and call all people of conscience to engage in deeply moral civic engagement and voting that uplifts the needs of the most impacted--poor and low-wealth people, the sick, immigrants, workers, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

WHAT: We Must Do M.O.R.E. Tour
WHEN: Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, 5:45 - 9:00 pm
WHERE: 5:45 pm Starting location, San Francisco City Hall (1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place)
6:00 -7:00 pm Marching to Glide Memorial Church, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA.
7:00-9:00 pm Mass Meeting, Glide Memorial Church, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA.

To learn more about the campaign and the MORE Tour, visit http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org.

Facebook Event Page: http://www.facebook.com/events/698617300612079/
california_std_1920x1080_w-1.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6986173006...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 4th, 2019 2:09 PM
Add Your Comments
