From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView other events for the week of 12/14/2019
|Roy Zimmerman Concert: RiZe Up
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 14
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Phoebe Sorgen
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|
Roy Zimmerman’s signature blend of heart and hilarity has never been more necessary. RiZe Up is ninety minutes of Roy Zimmerman’s original songs, a funny and forceful affirmation of Peace and Social Justice. It’s laughter and encouragement for progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.
Roy’s songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. He's shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton and George Carlin, and tours the country constantly with his wife and co-writer Melanie Harby. Sponsored by BFUU Social Justice Ctee.
Tickets $22 (Eventbrite) or pay what you can. No one turned away for lack of funds.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roy-zimmerman-rize-up-tickets-83058966605
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 3rd, 2019 6:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network