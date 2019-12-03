top
Roy Zimmerman Concert: RiZe Up
Date Saturday December 14
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorPhoebe Sorgen
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Roy Zimmerman’s signature blend of heart and hilarity has never been more necessary. RiZe Up is ninety minutes of Roy Zimmerman’s original songs, a funny and forceful affirmation of Peace and Social Justice. It’s laughter and encouragement for progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.
Roy’s songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and his videos have garnered tens of millions of views. He has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. He's shared stages with Bill Maher, Ellen DeGeneres, Holly Near, Robin Williams, Arlo Guthrie, John Oliver, Kate Clinton and George Carlin, and tours the country constantly with his wife and co-writer Melanie Harby. Sponsored by BFUU Social Justice Ctee.

Tickets $22 (Eventbrite) or pay what you can. No one turned away for lack of funds.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roy-zimmerman-rize-up-tickets-83058966605

Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html


