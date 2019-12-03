South Bay Indigenous Solidarity is a multi-ethnic group dedicated to: specifically, supporting grassroots efforts to preserve threatened cultural, burial, and sacred sites; and generally, to supporting Indigenous-led efforts to promote human rights, preserve heritage, and protect the environment of ancestral lands. Our primary focus at present is to help organize support for the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band’s effort to preserve Juristac: the Tribe’s most sacred ceremonial site and a crucial habitat and wildlife corridor for endangered and threatened species. Currently, Juristac is threatened by a proposed open-pit sand & gravel quarry, which would level four sacred hills and remove 40 million tons of material from pits covering 317 acres of relatively pristine land.



To us, ‘Solidarity’ is about different people with different backgrounds and worldviews coming together to support transcendent issues of fundamental human rights. We invite all interested individuals to contact us and attend our outreach meetings!

