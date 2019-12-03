A3 IN THE NEWS:

(PHOTO: Albert Woodfox and Robert King join other supporters of Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore at Zulu's court hearing in Baton Rouge on Nov. 25. Many of the supporters are Zulu's family members, who traveled from outside of the state. Read more about this inspiring day below. Click on photo for a larger image.)

A3 Newsletter, December 3, 2019: Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020

Smithsonian Institute Scholar Chooses Solitary As His Favorite 2019 Book

Congratulations to National Book Award Winner Sarah H. Broom!

New Reviews of Solitary by Counterpunch and Vox

Angela A. Allen-Bell reports back from Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore's Nov. 25 Court Hearing

--Zulu's next hearing is on December 11

Send Zulu Some Holiday Season Love!

Write Him:

Other Important News Stories