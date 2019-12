A3 IN THE NEWS:

(PHOTO: Albert Woodfox and Robert King join other supporters of Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore at Zulu's court hearing in Baton Rouge on Nov. 25. Many of the supporters are Zulu's family members, who traveled from outside of the state. Read more about this inspiring day below. Click on photo for a larger image.)

A3 Newsletter, December 3, 2019: Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020

Smithsonian Institute Scholar Chooses Solitary As His Favorite 2019 Book

Congratulations to National Book Award Winner Sarah H. Broom!

New Reviews of Solitary by Counterpunch and Vox

Angela A. Allen-Bell reports back from Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore's Nov. 25 Court Hearing

--Zulu's next hearing is on December 11

Send Zulu Some Holiday Season Love!

Write Him:

Other Important News Stories

Winding up a wild year of non-stop, back-to-back events, Albert will be heading to the Making and Unmaking Mass Incarceration Conference in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday (see flyer below) and then on to San Francisco where he will be a special guest at the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice Conference on Saturday, December 7.Above, we have compiled several new interviews with Albert and Robert and a great photo of them with a large group of supporters at Zulu's hearing on November 25th.Looks like the beat will go on in 2020. Albert and King are starting out the new year heading to San Francisco for the de Young Museum "Soul of the Nation" exhibit's free public panel discussion on January 11 , in conversation with artist and longtime A3 supporter Rigo 23, discussing how art and artists helped create the visibility for the Angola 3 case.Wishing all Angola 3 supporters the very best over the holidays and we are all hoping for a much, much better New Year!!(FLYER:.)(Illustration by Shaylyn Esposito, featured on the Smithsonian Magazine website) The Smithsonian Magazine reports that Albert Woodfox's memoir Solitary was one of the books chosen by a cross-section of scholars from the Smithsonian Institute who were asked to recommend their favorite book of 2019. It was Paul Gardullo, a museum curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, who chose Solitary. In the article, Gardullo explains his decision:We want to send our congratulations to New Orleans writer Sarah Broom, author of "The Yellow House," for winning the 2019 National Book Award for Nonfiction!Albert Woodfox's book "Solitary" was also one of four finalists nominated for the prestigious award's Nonfiction category. The New Orleans publication, The Advocate , concluded their article on Sarah Bloom and Albert's nominations by writing:"The fact that two Louisiana-based titles were nominated underscores the state's outsized influence on American culture. For those of us who live here, it's a reality that's easy to overlook."We were obviously rooting for Albert to win the National Book Award for Nonfiction. However, if that was not meant to be, we are glad that the award went to Broom for her excellent memoir, The Yellow House.The Advocate writes that Broom's "book about growing up in New Orleans East is a history of the city in the years before and after Hurricane Katrina told through the lens of Broom's family and the home they shared. Reviewers have praised the book since its August release as a major work whose evocative sketches elevated it above and beyond the ever-expanding collection of 'Katrina memoirs' into a foundational portrait of contemporary New Orleans and its people."In the past month, the online magazines Vox and Counterpunch published new reviews of Albert's book.Vox Magazine featured a review of each book nominated for a 2019 National Book Award. In her review of Solitary, Vox writer Aja Romano calls it "a vital first-hand account of carceral brutality, told with astonishing aplomb...Woodfox rattles off detail after detail of the hellscape he's thrust into - a bogglingly complex ecosystem of violence and corruption. 'It's painful to remember how violent Angola was in those days,' he says at one point. 'I don't like to go into it.' But he does, with prose that shocks because it is so readable, plainspoken, and awful."Romano reflects: "It seems unthinkable that anything can be uplifting in such a place, but the collective spirit and sense of brotherhood among the Angola Three sustains and animates their long, grueling fight for freedom." Read the full review here Another review from this past month was by Counterpunch's Eve Ottenberg, who writes that "this book is about a confrontation with evil. It is about being in the hands of wickedness itself and still, somehow, not succumbing, not submitting to utter powerlessness."Ottenberg notes that Woodfox, King, and Wallace "helped their fellow inmates by treating them as human beings deserving of respect and dignity. Woodfox writes that his greatest achievement in Angola was teaching another prisoner to read. The Angola 3 made a special issue of prison rape, protecting victims and announcing to potential rapists that they would have to fight Woodfox, King and Wallace." Read the full review here SULC Professor Angela A. Allen-Bell was one of many supporters (including Robert King and Albert Woodfox) that attended Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore's court hearing on November 25 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.Following the hearing and a strong showing of public support at the courthouse, Prof. Bell told the A3 Coalition that "Zulu's spirits were really lifted by our presence today. The State now has until the next court date (December 11) to test the fingerprints."If you live close enough, please help support Zulu by attending his court date next month. The December 11 hearing will be at the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, LA.In the meantime, Prof. Bell urges supporters to keep up the public pressure: "The Louisiana courts need to know all eyes are on them."For more information about Zulu's case, please visit www.freezulu.org (PHOTO:Kenny Zulu Whitmore86468 - Cypress #3LA State PrisonAngola, LA 70712U.S.A.