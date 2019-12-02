top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 12/ 6/2019
Crimethinc Tour in Oakland: Benefit for Oakland IWOC
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 06
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCrimethinc Tour Self-Management
Location Details
OMNI Commons, 4799 Shattuck Avenue, Oakland
Come out to the OMNI Commons on Friday, December 6th in Oakland, California to hear from one of the longest running anarchist media collectives in existence.

The event will benefit the Oakland chapter of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC), who will be serving dinner at 6 PM - a delicious fusion of Puerto Rican and Filipino food.

Currently, CrimethInc. agents are traversing the West Coast of the US, distributing anarchist literature at three book fairs and offering three different presentations in at least ten different cities. This is a crucial moment, with clashes intensifying in various parts of the world; it’s a good time to strengthen our connections, sharpen our analyses, and strategize together for the next round. We’ll be revisiting our book about the last cycle of struggles, From Democracy to Freedom, as it relates to the questions confronting social movements today, and drawing on dialogue with participants in the movements unfolding right now. Come join us!
crimethinc.jpg
For more event information: https://crimethinc.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 2nd, 2019 11:40 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code