Come out to the OMNI Commons on Friday, December 6th in Oakland, California to hear from one of the longest running anarchist media collectives in existence.



The event will benefit the Oakland chapter of the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC), who will be serving dinner at 6 PM - a delicious fusion of Puerto Rican and Filipino food.



Currently, CrimethInc. agents are traversing the West Coast of the US, distributing anarchist literature at three book fairs and offering three different presentations in at least ten different cities. This is a crucial moment, with clashes intensifying in various parts of the world; it’s a good time to strengthen our connections, sharpen our analyses, and strategize together for the next round. We’ll be revisiting our book about the last cycle of struggles, From Democracy to Freedom, as it relates to the questions confronting social movements today, and drawing on dialogue with participants in the movements unfolding right now. Come join us! For more event information: https://crimethinc.com/

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 2nd, 2019 11:40 AM