Join the conversation. Participate in local government.



AGENDA



Call to Order

Approval of the Minutes of October 14th, 2019

Public Comment

Report on the History and Function of the Public Safety Committee

Decriminalizing Entheogenic Plants and Fungi

Report on Hate Crimes within the City of Santa Cruz

Tasers, Taser Use Statistics and the $200,000+ Cost Associated with New Equipment

Report on Emergency Communications and Loss of Services RE: PG and E Power Shut Offs

Items for Consideration at Future Meetings

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 2nd, 2019 10:55 AM