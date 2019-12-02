From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Public Safety Committee Meeting
|Monday December 02
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Meeting
|Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover
Santa Cruz Police Department Community Room
155 Center St, Santa Cruz
Join the conversation. Participate in local government.
AGENDA
Call to Order
Approval of the Minutes of October 14th, 2019
Public Comment
Report on the History and Function of the Public Safety Committee
Decriminalizing Entheogenic Plants and Fungi
Report on Hate Crimes within the City of Santa Cruz
Tasers, Taser Use Statistics and the $200,000+ Cost Associated with New Equipment
Report on Emergency Communications and Loss of Services RE: PG and E Power Shut Offs
Items for Consideration at Future Meetings
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2739068906...
