Share the event on Facebook: See Patricio Guzman’s historic documentary film “The Battle of Chile: Coup d’Etat” about the 1973 US-backed overthrow of the democratically-elected socialist government of Salvador Allende. The film reflects the uprising of today in Chile against neo-liberal policies and the recent US-backed coup in Bolivia ousting socialist indigenous president Evo Morales. Mass protests continue in both countries despite brutal state repression and killing of protesters. Join us for a film showing, reports on the current struggles and discussion.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/500323907236044/ Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 2nd, 2019 8:21 AM