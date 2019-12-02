From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Film + Reports "Rebellion and Repression from Chile to Bolivia"
|Friday December 06
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
See Patricio Guzman’s historic documentary film “The Battle of Chile: Coup d’Etat” about the 1973 US-backed overthrow of the democratically-elected socialist government of Salvador Allende. The film reflects the uprising of today in Chile against neo-liberal policies and the recent US-backed coup in Bolivia ousting socialist indigenous president Evo Morales. Mass protests continue in both countries despite brutal state repression and killing of protesters. Join us for a film showing, reports on the current struggles and discussion.
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
