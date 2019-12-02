top
Film + Reports "Rebellion and Repression from Chile to Bolivia"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 06
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
See Patricio Guzman’s historic documentary film “The Battle of Chile: Coup d’Etat” about the 1973 US-backed overthrow of the democratically-elected socialist government of Salvador Allende. The film reflects the uprising of today in Chile against neo-liberal policies and the recent US-backed coup in Bolivia ousting socialist indigenous president Evo Morales. Mass protests continue in both countries despite brutal state repression and killing of protesters. Join us for a film showing, reports on the current struggles and discussion.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Share the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/500323907236044/
