top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 12/14/2019
Interfaith Vigil to Remember Sandy Hook & All Victims of Gun Violence (Palo Alto)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 14
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorMoms Demand Action and others
Location Details
Lytton Plaza, intersection of University Ave and Emerson St., Palo Alto 94301
Interfaith Vigil in Remembrance of the Sandy Hook Mass Shooting Tragedy
and All Victims of Gun Violence

When: Saturday, December 14 @ 4:00 PM

Where: Lytton Plaza, intersection of University Ave and Emerson St., Palo Alto 94301

Join Peninsula Moms Demand Action and other faith communities and community organizations in an interfaith vigil to to remember Sandy Hook elementary school shooting victims on the 7th year since tragedy, as well as the 700,000 American victims and survivors of gun violence since December 2012.

The Raging Grannies will lead a short singalong.

Sponsor: Moms Demand Action, Los Altos UMC, Congregation Beth Am
vigil.jpg
For more event information: https://act.everytown.org/event/moms-deman...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 6:08 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code