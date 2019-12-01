Interfaith Vigil in Remembrance of the Sandy Hook Mass Shooting Tragedy

and All Victims of Gun Violence



When: Saturday, December 14 @ 4:00 PM



Where: Lytton Plaza, intersection of University Ave and Emerson St., Palo Alto 94301



Join Peninsula Moms Demand Action and other faith communities and community organizations in an interfaith vigil to to remember Sandy Hook elementary school shooting victims on the 7th year since tragedy, as well as the 700,000 American victims and survivors of gun violence since December 2012.



The Raging Grannies will lead a short singalong.



Sponsor: Moms Demand Action, Los Altos UMC, Congregation Beth Am

