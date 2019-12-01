From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Saturday December 07
|8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Su Kapoor
|CSU-Fresno North Gym
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary 8:30 a.m.–noon, North Gym 118, Fresno State. Human rights and civil rights. For more info, call 559-801-8189 or 559-270-7041. Co-sponsored by the Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley and the California Faculty Association–Fresno State Chapter.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 2:26 PM
