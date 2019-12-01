



City of San José and members of the community will raise the red ribbon (AIDS Awareness) flag at San José City Hall



Date and Time: Tue, December 3, 2019 @ 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM



Location: San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95113



Come join the City of San José and members of the community as we raise the red ribbon flag at San José City Hall. Hosted by Councilmember Peralez, the short program begins at 12-noon with community speakers.



We encourage attendees to use the City Hall parking garage for validated parking. Entrance is located on 6th Street. Public transit, rideshare, carpool is encouraged. Other options available here.



Event is FREE and welcoming to all diverse communities to attend, including youth, families, seniors, and the disabled.



For a complete list of Silicon Valley events hosted in recognition of World AIDS Day, visit



Special thanks to all the community partners and government agencies for their support and contributions to this year's World AIDS Day events. Learn more about the partners at



ALSO:



AIDS Memorial & Vigil will be held on Dec. 3rd @ 7 PM in the Rotunda of San Jose City Hall:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aids-memorial-vigil-tickets-82295336567



There will also be a special display of National AIDS Memorial Quilt panels on December 3rd @ 12:30 PM - 7 PM at the Rotunda of San Jose City Hall:

